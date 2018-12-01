DANA POINT (CBSLA) — Orange County residents are dealing with beach erosion and the closure of a park in Dana Point following heavy storms last week.

The boardwalk and sidewalk crumbled into the ocean when big surf hit Capistrano Beach. Palm trees and lightposts were handing on their sides and the parking lot remained closed on Saturday.

James Gilbert has lived in the area for 30 years and says the erosion is getting worse, and fast.

“It looks like an earthquake happened,” he said in a video capturing the damage.

O.C. Parks officials say the area is prone to erosion. They fear the basketball court could be the next thing to go.

“It’s just unstable right now to be walking through,” one O.C. Parks employee told CBS2/KCAL9’s Adrianna Weingold. “Who knows? By tonight it might be wiped out.”

Neighbors said there used to be several volleyball courts further down the beach but those disappeared years ago.

“It’s gonna get worse. You can’t stop it,” one resident said.

O.C. Parks officials say they are working to stabilize the area. Engineers are expected to assess the area next week.