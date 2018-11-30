MALIBU (CBSLA) — Work to stabilize hillsides and repair infrastructure damaged in the Woolsey Fire will prompt the closure, beginning Monday, of segments along a 20-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in the Malibu area, Caltrans announced Friday.

The closures will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the right lane and shoulder of northbound PCH from Topanga Canyon Road to Decker Canyon Road, according to Caltrans, which reports that work will take place every day but Sunday, weather permitting, along the coastal thoroughfare.

The work will include guardrail replacement, clearing of drainage lines, removal of burned debris, restoration of damaged signs, placing of netting along affected slopes and the installation of silt fences on the lower ends of burned hillsides.

Motorists should expect delays and leave extra time to reach their destinations.

The Woolsey Fire ignited on Nov. 8 and burned 96,949 acres. The fire destroyed 1,643 structures. More than 295,000 people were forced to evacuate.

By Nov. 21, the fire was fully contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

