Pets2Love

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Tory!

Tory is a red and white female pit bull. This 8-year-old girl is already spayed.

To adopt Tory, call the South LA Shelter at (213) 792-4955 and ask for ID# A1772195

