STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Tory!
Tory is a red and white female pit bull. This 8-year-old girl is already spayed.
To adopt Tory, call the South LA Shelter at (213) 792-4955 and ask for ID# A1772195
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.