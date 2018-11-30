LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Cosmos” host Neil deGrasse Tyson is being investigated by Fox and National Geographic after three women accused the celebrity astrophysicist of sexual misconduct, including one rape allegation.

The investigation comes after website Patheos published an interview on Nov. 8 of a woman, Tchiya Amet, who claimed that Tyson drugged and raped her in 1984 while they were both grad students.

On Thursday, two more women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct. Patheos published these two accusations as well from Dr. Katelyn N. Allers, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Bucknell University, and Tyson’s former assistant Ashley Watson.

“We have only just become aware of the recent allegations regarding Neil deGrasse Tyson. We take these matters very seriously and we are reviewing the recent reports,” Fox Broadcasting Company and National Geographic said in a statement.