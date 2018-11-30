RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf scored 1:15 into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Friday night.

Pontus Aberg scored the tying goal with 3:50 left in regulation. The Ducks won their third straight and fifth of six games.

Andrei Svechnikov scored an early goal for Carolina, which has earned points in five of six but went 0 for 6 on the power play.

John Gibson stopped 33 shots — including breakaways by Dougie Hamilton and Phil Di Giuseppe — for the Ducks, whose scoring average of 2.22 goals ranks ahead of only Los Angeles. Their average of 26.4 shots ranks last in the league.

But they made the most of them. Aberg tied it late in the third by tapping an airborne puck past Curtis McElhinney. A review confirmed the puck was not struck by a high stick.

Getzlaf then won it by slipping past the Carolina defenders at the blue line, taking a long pass from Hampus Lindholm and faking McElhinney left before beating him high.

McElhinney finished with 27 saves for the Hurricanes.

Svechnikov scored the game’s first goal with 1:03 left in the first period. The Russian rookie took a feed from Hamilton and beat Gibson with a blast from behind the left circle.

NOTES: The Hurricanes fell to 7-0-2 when Svechnikov earns a point. … Lindholm was back for Anaheim after missing six games with a lower-body injury. … Carolina was without LW Micheal Ferland (concussion), who has a team-best 11 goals.

Ducks: Wrap up a five-game eastern swing Sunday at Washington.

Hurricanes: Begin a western swing Sunday night at Los Angeles.

