ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBSLA/AP) — Back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.8 rocked buildings and buckled roads Friday morning in Anchorage, prompting people to run from their offices or take cover under desks and triggering a warning to residents in Kodiak to flee to higher ground for fear of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 7.0 earthquake struck at 9:29 a.m. Pacific time, centered about 7 miles north of Anchorage. The earthquake was initially reported at a magnitude of 6.6 before being upgraded to 7.0. People went back inside buildings after the earthquake, but a smaller 5.8 magnitude aftershock a few minutes later sent them running back into the streets again.

Shortly after the quake, a tsunami warning was issued for the southern Alaska coastal areas of Cook’s Inlet and part of the Kenai peninsula and about 6,100 residents were told to go to higher ground. However, that warning was later canceled. There was no tsunami warning issued for California.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that it had halted flights at Anchorage International Airport, although the airport itself tweeted that it was still open. The airport’s website showed that almost all flights had been either canceled, delayed or diverted.

The University of Alaska Anchorage campus was closing for the day, KTVA-TV reported. All non-essential personnel were told to go home and not come in.

Los Angeles Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted that the quake would not trigger any aftershocks in California because of the distance between the two states.

“A M7.0 might be able to trigger over 100 miles or so,” Jones wrote. “No effect anywhere else. Alaska does not trigger California quakes and vice versa.”

It was unclear whether there were injuries in the quake.

A photo snapped by a reporter for CBS-affiliate KTVA-TV showed extensive damage to their newsroom. TV equipment and computers were smashed, with debris strewn across the floors.

Photographs posted to social media sites showed damage that included collapsed ceiling tiles at an Anchorage high school and buckled roads. One image showed a car stranded on an island of pavement, surrounded by cavernous cracks where the earthquake split the road.

Cereal boxes and packages of batteries littered the floor of a grocery store, and picture frames and mirrors were knocked from living room walls.

Cracks could be seen in a two-story downtown Anchorage building.

Alaska averages 40,000 earthquakes per year, with more large quakes than the 49 other states combined. Southern Alaska has a high risk of earthquakes because of tectonic plates sliding past each other under the region.

Earthquake just happened right now i ’m actually shaking pic.twitter.com/PoZGOlJGWS — Alyson Petrie (@AlysonPetrie7) November 30, 2018

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) November 30, 2018

