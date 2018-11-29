  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Earthquake, Ocotillo, San Diego County

OCOTILLO (CBSLA) — A moderate earthquake struck Ocotillo in San Diego County early Thursday, and was felt as far as Victorville in San Bernardino County.

The earthquake struck at 5:48 a.m. and was initially reported to be a magnitude-4.1 earthquake. It was later downgraded to a 3.9, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was about 12 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, about 20 miles south of the Salton Sea and 64 miles south-southeast of Palm Springs. The earthquake may have also been felt along the coast, in Mission Viejo and up toward Long Beach.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

