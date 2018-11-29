LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police Thursday were investigating the scrawling of four swastikas on a South Los Angeles mural depicting black civil rights leaders and activists.

The vandalism, which is also being investigated as a possible hate crime, was reported about 11:45 a.m. in the area of 48th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to LAPD.

The swastikas were scrawled in white paint on the mural that depicts Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and others.

No suspects were in custody, according to LAPD.

Police said the vandalism appears to be an isolated act.

Investigators were canvassing the area for witnesses and possible security camera images.

California Rep. Karen Bass, who represents the district where the vandalism occurred, tweeted that “when people think of racism like this, they think about some far-off time in some far-off land. But this is today, in South Los Angeles, on Crenshaw. These are swastikas on Black faces. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”

Los Angeles City Councilmember Harris-Dawson put out a statement that said in part:

“The hate crime that occurred in the Eighth District sometime on Thursday was a targeted and deliberate act to inflict fear and incite violence…This is yet another example of dangerous, racist sentiment and actions that are beginning to characterize this period of time, and we are not immune to it in Los Angeles.”

