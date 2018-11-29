LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Public health officials Thursday confirmed Los Angeles County’s first flu death of the 2018-19 flu season.

Health officials said the patient was an “elderly resident with underlying health conditions.”

“We extend our condolences to the family for their loss,” Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer, said in a statement. “This is a sad reminder that the flu can be a serious illness, especially for the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems.

“I would like to remind everyone that even if you’re healthy, you can still get seriously sick from the flu and spread the illness to others. Immunization is the best method to protect yourself and reduce the likelihood of spreading flu to others in your community.”

According to the county, there were 278 flu deaths in Los Angeles County during the 2017-18 flu season, the highest number since record-keeping began in 2010.

