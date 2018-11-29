LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A parolee suspected of being the rifle-toting culprit in a series of food heists in the Malibu and Calabasas areas made another bizarre court appearance Thursday.

Anthony Rauda was found guilty of violating the terms of his probation for alleged possession of a firearm and failure to check in with his probation officer. He was sentenced to 160 days in jail, but he has already served 102 days.

CBSLA’s John Schreiber captured Rauda being rolled into court restrained to a chair and wearing a “spit hood”, commonly used to prevent inmates from spitting or biting.

The restraint was used in response to an outburst from Rauda in court during his first appearance earlier this month, in which he went on an expletive-filled rant and slammed the walls of his holding cell.

Rauda was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department following a short standoff last month in the Malibu Canyon area.

Authorities are working to determine if he was involved in the June killing of a man camping with his two young daughters in Malibu Creek State Park.

He has not been charged with any of those crimes and has been jailed on a probation hold.

A second hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.