NEWPORT BEACH

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Two more men are wanted Thursday in connection with the theft of $20,000 worth of Louis Vuitton handbags from the Neiman Marcus store in Newport Beach.

Police say four suspects had stolen the bags from Neiman Marcus, 601 Newport Center Drive, on Tuesday at about 4:20 p.m. and were driven away by a fifth suspect who was waiting in a vehicle nearby. Less than two hours later, three of the five suspects were found at a pawn shop in Los Angeles.

The three suspects were arrested and all of the stolen bags were recovered.

But two more thieves remain at large. Both men are described as black men with black hair, between 18 and 20 years old. One suspect wore a black hoodie, black pants with a white stripe and white shoes, and the second wore a black hoodie with white writing, black pants with a red stripe and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call Newport Beach police’s detective division at (949) 644-3790 and anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-550-NBPD (6223).

