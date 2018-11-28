  • KCAL9On Air

By Hoodline
Photo: Thomas Kelley/Unsplash
Looking to get some fresh air?From whale watching to a holiday lights cruise, there’s plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Newport Beach this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Enjoy a holiday lights cruise through the harbor

1445555826 Holiday Light Cruises tickets From Holiday Lights To Whale Watching: Great Outdoor Events In Newport Beach This Week

This Sunday, get in the holiday spirit with Davey’s Locker Ships and a holiday lights cruise along Newport Beach coast. You’ll see a dazzling Christmastime light display decked out on boats, homes, docks and businesses, ranging from rooftop animated scenes to special effects and more.

When: Sunday, December 2, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Davey’s Locker Ships, 400 Main St.
Price: $5 – $36
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Date night on the sea

t460x279 From Holiday Lights To Whale Watching: Great Outdoor Events In Newport Beach This Week

In search of date night ideas? Come aboard the Deo Juvante this Saturday night for a romantic sunset cruise, complete with traditional hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary glass of champagne, wine, beer or mixed beverage of your choice.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 4:15 p.m.
Where: 2901 W. Coast Highway, Newport Beach
Price: $51 (64 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Rent a boat with the family

t460x279 From Holiday Lights To Whale Watching: Great Outdoor Events In Newport Beach This Week

Gather the family, rent a covered emission-free electric boat and enjoy the afternoon floating across Newport Harbor while taking in views of sandy beaches and waterfront mansions.

Each vessel is equipped with a CD and MP3-friendly stereo, and coolers are available for rent.

Where: 2901 W. Coast Highway, Newport Beach
Price: $78 (42 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Experience marine life up close

t460x279 From Holiday Lights To Whale Watching: Great Outdoor Events In Newport Beach This Week

Last but not least, try out a whale-watching cruise where participants have the chance to admire giant blue whales, dolphins and more.

To top it off, a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage or domestic beer is included with each ticket.

Where: 309 Palm St., Newport Beach
Price: $15 (63 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

