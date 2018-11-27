LIVE:Police Chase Robbery Suspect

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police were pursuing at least one robbery suspect in an SUV in a chase that started in Highland Park and winded through Los Angeles into the downtown area Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit began around 3:30 p.m. when Los Angeles police responded to a call for a robbery in the 800 block of N. Avenue 50, according to police.

SKY9 was over the chase as the driver was seen weaving in between cars on surface streets, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and speeding on multiple freeways, including the 5 southbound during rush hour.

The fleeing vehicle nearly hit a pedestrian in downtown before driving off and running through lights around 4:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s