LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police were pursuing at least one robbery suspect in an SUV in a chase that started in Highland Park and winded through Los Angeles into the downtown area Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit began around 3:30 p.m. when Los Angeles police responded to a call for a robbery in the 800 block of N. Avenue 50, according to police.

SKY9 was over the chase as the driver was seen weaving in between cars on surface streets, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and speeding on multiple freeways, including the 5 southbound during rush hour.

The fleeing vehicle nearly hit a pedestrian in downtown before driving off and running through lights around 4:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.