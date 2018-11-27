LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Music star Justin Timberlake has been forced to postpone his concert Tuesday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as he continues to recover from bruised vocal cords.

The Staples Center announced late Monday night that Timberlake’s show was being postponed to a later date which has not been decided.

Fans were told they could hold onto their tickets, which would be honored at the rescheduled show. It’s unclear if refunds will be offered to those who cannot attend the rescheduled show.

“Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information as they will be honoured at the rescheduled event,” Staples Center wrote. “Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans.”

This is the latest in a slew of October and November shows, part of his Man of the Woods tour, that Timberlake has had to reschedule. He was forced to postpone shows in New York City, Buffalo, Tacoma, Portland and Vancouver.