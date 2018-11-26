BREAKING:San Ysidro Port Of Entry Reopened Following Clashes At Border
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is ending Monday with a blizzard and several canceled flights.

Ten flights scheduled to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport from Chicago Monday morning have been canceled, according to flylax.com. United, Air Canada, Air China, Air New Zealand and SAS all had 9:05 a.m. arrivals that were canceled; likewise for 10:15 a.m. arrivals from American, Japan, and Malaysia flights due to arrive from Chicago.

Blizzard-like conditions are battering much of the Midwest, with Chicago expected to get up to a foot of snow along with wind gusts of 50 mph that are likely to cause whiteout conditions.

Flights to Chicago appear to still be scheduled to leave on time.

