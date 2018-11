Hate Crime: Driver Targets Jews In Hancock ParkSome people in a Hancock Park neighborhood said a driver targeted them because they are Jewish. Now police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

CAUGHT ON TAPE: Bear Strolls Into California Highway Patrol OfficeA bear had no trouble opening a door as it strolled into a California Highway Patrol office in a mountain town.

Man Shot By Deputy After Allegedly Threatening Woman Hanging Christmas Lights In LancasterA woman was decorating the outside of her home when she heard a man who was standing a few houses from hers yelling. Moments later, he was standing at the end of her driveway, holding a knife.

Niece Of Actress Tamera Mowry Among Those Killed In Thousand Oaks Bar RampageAlaina Housley was a freshman at Pepperdine University.

Fugitive Wanted In Littlerock Murders Shot, Killed By US Marshals On Nevada BorderJesus "Chuy" Guzman was wanted in connection with several murders in the Antelope Valley and Riverside County.

Driver Caught On Video Trying To Run Down Pedestrians Outside Synagogue Could Face Hate Crime ChargesDetectives are investigating whether he was yelling anti-Semitic remarks at pedestrians prior to the incident.

San Ysidro Port Of Entry Reopened Following Clashes At BorderThe Mexican Interior Ministry has said it would immediately deport Central American migrants who tried to "violently" breach the border with the U.S. just south of California and that it would reinforce the border.

Son Arrested On Suspicion Of Murdering Father In Laguna NiguelAn 18-year-old Laguna Niguel man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his father.

Victorville Man Wanted For Making And Sharing Underage Sex VideoInvestigators say Lawrence began sexual activity with the 17-year-old girl, then nine other male suspects entered the room.

InSight Spacecraft Touches Down On MarsThe InSight logged 300 million miles to get to the Red Planet since blasting off from Vandenberg Air Force Base nearly six months ago.