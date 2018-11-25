LAKE BALBOA (CBSLA) — At least six people were hurt Sunday night in a crash involving multiple vehicles in the 16900 block of Strathern Street in Lake Balboa, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three of the patients were in critical condition and three were in serious condition, according to LAFD.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m.

Two of the vehicles required extrication to remove the occupants.

