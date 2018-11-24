  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMSecrets to Indoor Grilling!
    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    12:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    12:30 PMRock the Park
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    11:30 AMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    12:00 PMCollege Football Today
    12:30 PMCollege Football
    4:00 PMRaw Travel
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pasadena, Small Business Saturday

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The holiday stopping frenzy was just getting starting as Black Friday set the stage for Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers in Pasadena were looking to get some sweet deals, and maybe even find some items that are sold at all mainstream shops.

From boutique shops to bookstores, local businesses across the Southland were pulling out all the stops to attract bargain hunters.

Many small business owners have become dependent on the annual sales event, which brought in $13 billion in 2017.

This year, the American Express expanded the tradition to Puerto Rico for the first time. It’s also sponsoring events, including pop-up shops with Etsy and campaigns to support female-owned businesses.

New stats show 83 percent of shoppers plan to do some holiday shopping at a small business this season.

But Saturday isn’t the end this is not end of long holiday shopping weekend.

Nearly 165 million people are expected to shop over the five-day weekend, topped off with Cyber Monday. Monday is expected to once again mark the busiest online shopping day of the holiday season, with sales expected to reach about $7.8 billion – an increase of 17.5 percent from last year.

Some of the deepest online discounts this season on Monday include computers and televisions

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s