PASADENA (CBSLA) – The holiday stopping frenzy was just getting starting as Black Friday set the stage for Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers in Pasadena were looking to get some sweet deals, and maybe even find some items that are sold at all mainstream shops.

From boutique shops to bookstores, local businesses across the Southland were pulling out all the stops to attract bargain hunters.

Many small business owners have become dependent on the annual sales event, which brought in $13 billion in 2017.

This year, the American Express expanded the tradition to Puerto Rico for the first time. It’s also sponsoring events, including pop-up shops with Etsy and campaigns to support female-owned businesses.

New stats show 83 percent of shoppers plan to do some holiday shopping at a small business this season.

But Saturday isn’t the end this is not end of long holiday shopping weekend.

Nearly 165 million people are expected to shop over the five-day weekend, topped off with Cyber Monday. Monday is expected to once again mark the busiest online shopping day of the holiday season, with sales expected to reach about $7.8 billion – an increase of 17.5 percent from last year.

Some of the deepest online discounts this season on Monday include computers and televisions