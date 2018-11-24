DUARTE (CBSLA) – A man and two women suspected of attempting to assault a sheriff’s deputy in La Puente, then leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in Duarte were taken into custody late Friday night and a pistol was recovered inside the vehicle.

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy tried to make contact with the man outside a home in La Puente when he jumped into a car and backed into the deputy’s vehicle, just missing the deputy, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

As the suspect drove away, he crashed into a home but kept going, Crowder said.

The incident began in the 300 block of California Street.

SKY2’s Desmond Shaw was over the chase that exceeded speeds of 100 mph. Deputies chased the man who was seen erratically swerving between cars on northbound on the 605 Freeway to the westbound 210 Freeway.

The driver then exited on Huntington Drive in Monrovia, ran several red lights and proceeded eastbound before cutting into a parking lot where a Domino’s tractor-trailer had pulled in, blocking the exit. The truck quickly moved out of the way of the pursuit, giving the driver just enough room to speed out of the parking lot before crashing into a median at Duarte Road and Highland Avenue in Duarte.

After a short standoff, the man and two women in the vehicle surrendered to deputies and were taken into custody.

A gun was located inside the vehicle, Crowder said. The make and caliber of the weapon was not disclosed.

No deputies were hurt.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

