LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pop-up museum celebrating the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson and the inaugural class of the Legends of Dodger Baseball opened Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

A jersey and cap worn by Robinson will be on display in the museum in honor of the 100th anniversary of his birth, Jan. 31.

Steve Garvey’s 1974 National League MVP award, Don Newcombe’s 1956 Cy Young Award and a jersey and warm-up jacket worn by Fernando Valenzuela will also be on display.

The Dodgers announced in September the creation of the Legends of Dodger Baseball, which will honor Dodger greats in recognition of their impact on the franchise, both on and off the field. Its inaugural class consists of Garvey, Newcombe and Valenzuela.

The museum is located in the Left Field Reserve area. It will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 24 along with Dec. 24, Dec. 26-30, Jan. 2-6, Jan. 21 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and Feb. 18 (Washington’s Birthday).

Admission is $15. Tickets can be purchased at the museum doors or in advance online here.

A visit to the pop-up museum will also be included on all stadium tours on days it is open. More information on Dodger Stadium tours can be found here.

According to the organization, “This behind-the-scenes tour lets fans visit some of the most restricted and non-public areas and view the stadium from a whole new perspective. As baseball’s third-oldest stadium, Dodger Stadium remains one of the game’s most beautiful and most historic venues.”

Fans are encouraged to allow for about 45 minutes to tour the museum and have their visits coincide with interactive talks about the museum’s memorabilia with Dodger Stadium tour guides, which take place at the bottom of every hour starting at 11:30 a.m.

