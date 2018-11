STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Chicky!

Chicky is 10-month-old tan chihuahua with a lot of energy. She loves to play, give kisses and play with other dogs, but she also enjoys being a lap puppy.

To adopt Chicky, call the Pasadena Humane Society at (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID# A468658.