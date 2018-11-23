RESEDA (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested on murder charges in the violent Thanksgiving killing of his girlfriend and the mother of their 8-year-old child in Reseda.

Ricardo Sauz, 35, has been booked on murder charges in the death of his 30-year-old girlfriend.

At 10:50 a.m. Thursday L.A. Fire Department crews were called to a medical emergency in the 7500 block of Enfield Avenue. They arrived to find a woman dead from blunt force injuries, Los Angeles police report.

Sauz later confessed to LAPD detectives that he had killed her, police said. The couple, who have an 8-year-old child together, have a history of domestic violence, police added.

It is unclear if the child was present during the attack or whether Sauz was at the scene when firefighters first responded. Police did not disclose who initially called 911.

Police also did not confirm who currently has custody of the child.

Sauz is being held on $2 million bail, according to L.A. County inmate records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 27.