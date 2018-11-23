LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man is wanted for groping three women as they were walking in Long Beach.

Police say each incident of sexual battery happened at different times during a five-month span. In two cases, the suspect was on a bicycle, and in the third, he the man was on foot, then got away on a bicycle, Long Beach police officials said.

The groping incidents happened on July 29 at 2:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Molino Avenue, Sept. 21 at 6:25 a.m. at 2nd Street and Loma Avenue, and Nov. 13 at 8:40 p.m. at 3rd Street and Coronado Avenue.

Police say the suspect is a male Hispanic, 30-40 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 and 160 to 170 pounds. He wore a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Long Beach police Detective Johnny Gomez at (562) 570-7368 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.

