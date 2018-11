MALIBU (CBSLA) — LA County Fire reported Wednesday evening that the Woolsey Fire was 100 percent contained.

The blaze, which started on Nov. 8, burned 96,949 acres.

Full containment was achieved a day earlier than expected.

Three civilians died and three firefighters were injured during the devastating wildfires.

A total of 1,643 structures were destroyed and 364 structures were damaged.