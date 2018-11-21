PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — A Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a road rage incident in Placentia that left a motorcyclist critically injured and a pedestrian with a broken leg.

Police say the driver of a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck purposely clipped the rear tire of a motorcyclist from behind just after 6 p.m. Monday near the Orangethorpe Avenue and Hundley Way.

The impact sent the rider flying into a retaining wall on the north side of the street, according to Placentia police Sgt. Bryce Angel, while the motorcycle onto the north sidewalk of Orangethorpe Avenue and hit a pedestrian.

The truck left the scene of the crash. The motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient and remains hospitalized in critical condition, Angel said. The pedestrian was also taken to a hospital to be treated for a broken leg, and has since been released.

Angel said a witness got the license plate number of the truck.

Officers went to a job site in Laguna Woods Tuesday afternoon and arrested Michael Eugene Begin on suspicion of attempted murder. The truck was found at the job site and showed damage consistent with Monday’s crash, Angel said.

Police did not say what may have preceded the road rage attack.

Anyone with information about the crash in Placentia can call detectives at (714) 993-8146.

