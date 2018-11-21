BEVERLY HILLS, CA — A mother-daughter argument took a terrifying turn Tuesday in Beverly Hills when the daughter allegedly hit her mother with a car and then dragged her several feet, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Police are still looking for the daughter, who allegedly fled the scene after stopping to grab her purse, but not to help her mom, witnesses said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in a popular shopping area near the famed Spago restaurant in the 200 block of North Canon Drive.

