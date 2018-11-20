  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Norwalk

NORWALK (CBSLA) — Investigators remained on the scene Tuesday at a Norwalk home where a woman was found shot to death.

Deputies arrived at about 8 p.m. Monday at a home near the intersection of Cameo Avenue near Alondra Boulevard to find the woman in her 60s with a gunshot wound, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available, but investigators were still at the home early Tuesday, looking for clues.

No arrests have been made.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s