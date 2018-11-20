NORWALK (CBSLA) — Investigators remained on the scene Tuesday at a Norwalk home where a woman was found shot to death.

Deputies arrived at about 8 p.m. Monday at a home near the intersection of Cameo Avenue near Alondra Boulevard to find the woman in her 60s with a gunshot wound, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available, but investigators were still at the home early Tuesday, looking for clues.

No arrests have been made.

