Trump Met With Backlash After Inadvertently Referring To Fire-Scarred 'Paradise' As 'Pleasure'President Donald Trump has received some backlash on social media after inadvertently referring to the northern California community of Paradise as Pleasure.

School Principal Charged With Murder In Fatal Palmdale DUI WreckAuthorities say the principal veered into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into another car, killing a 29-year-old woman.

Video: Suspected DUI Driver Slams Into Azusa Gas Station In Fatal CrashAuthorities say one person was killed and another rushed to the hospital when a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in California.

Pet Owners Blame Popular App In Deaths Of 4-Legged FriendsMany people will turn to apps this holiday season like Rover to find a pet-sitter. But just how well are those sitters screened?

VIDEO: Veteran Saves Motorcyclist Who Was Catapulted In CrashA frightening home security video shows a car collide with a motorcyclist who cartwheels several feet into the air and lands in front of the North Hills home of a former military member on Veteran's Day.

2 Men Killed In San Bernardino House FireFirefighters battled ferociously to try and save the two men, and narrowly escaped being injured themselves after an air conditioning unit fell as the roof collapsed.

Thieves Smash Through Nordstrom Window At The GroveWitnesses told police they saw as many as six men in masks use a sledgehammer to break the window, ran inside and grabbed men’s clothes and accessories.

SB Lanes Of 101 Freeway Reopened After Investigation Into Police ShootingAn officer-involved shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. Sunday near the Santa Monica Boulevard exit off the Hollywood (101) Freeway.

Hermosa Beach Man Killed In Mexico Over 'Shoes, Wallet, And Some Pocket Change'A Southland family is urging federal authorities to investigate the murder of a 27-year-old Hermosa Beach man while he was on vacation in Mexico.

Trump Attacks Adam Schiff, Misspelling His Name To Sound Like ExpletivePresident Donald Trump disparaged Rep. Adam Schiff in a profane tweet Sunday, misspelling his name "Schitt" and accusing the likely incoming House Intelligence chairman of baselessly criticizing the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.