SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspected gunman accused of opening fire inside a South Los Angeles home was in custody Sunday after a police shooting.

Police responded to the scene following calls of “shots fired.” When they arrived to a home on Defiance Avenue, officers located multiple victims who had been shot.

A gun battle unfolded between police and the suspected gunman, who authorities say fired at police. The suspect was wounded and taken to an area hospital. It is not believed officers were wounded.

In all, one person was killed, and three others were wounded inside the home.

It remains unclear what the motive was for the shooting inside the home.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

