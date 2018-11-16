Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Evacuation Repopulation:

The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:

Calabasas – portions have been repopulated

Malibu – portions of Malibu have been repopulated to residents only.

Lake Sherwood

Hidden Valley

Camarillo Springs (Hill Fire)

California State University Channel Islands (Hill Fire)

Dos Vientos (Hill Fire)

Vallecito Trailer Park (Hill Fire)

Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)

Bell Canyon – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks – South of Highway 101, east of S. Westlake Blvd. to the Ventura/L.A. County Line

Thousand Oaks – all areas north of Highway 101, including North Ranch and Oak Park

Thousand Oaks /Newbury Park – all areas south of Highway 101, north of Potrero Road and west of Westlake Blvd.

Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch

Mandatory Evacuations

Toganga Canyon

Monte Nido

Malibu Lake

The region bordered in the east by Las Posas Rd and South of Potrero Rd to the Pacific Coast Highway and L.A.-Ventura County Line.

White Stallion Rd. north of Potrero Rd.

South of Carbon Canyon & North of Tuna Canyon just North of PCH.

Real-Time Evacuation Map

Road Closures

Southbound traffic on Westlake Blvd. at Potrero Rd.

Westlake Blvd. at Carlisle Rd.

PCH is closed at Las Posas Rd to the L.A.-Ventura County Line. Includes the following: Pacific Coast Highway at Las Posas Road ( Access for residents only ) La Jolla Beach at PCH Yerba Buena at Ellice Street Yellow Hill Road at PCH Ventura/LA County Line Big Sycamore Canyon Road at Potrero Road Deer Creek Road at PCH Yerba Buena at Camp Hess Kramer Sycamore Cove at PCH

Westlake Blvd. is closed Southbound from Potrero Rd.

S. Las Virgenes from Mulholland

S. Kanan at Malibu View Dr.

W. Mulholland from Cornell Rd.

Cold Canyon Rd. from Mulholland

Everything is closed South of Mulholland Hwy & West of Cornell Rd.

S. Stunt Rd. from Mulholland

S. Topanga Canyon from Mulholland

Northbound Topanga Canyon from PCH

Southbound Topanga at View Ridge

LA County public works has closed Chesebro Road at the bridge between Driver Ave and Balkins due to the bridge being damaged during the fire.

Evacuation Centers

California Lutheran University – Gilbert Sport & Fitness Center (Small Gymnasium) 130 Overton Ct. Thousand Oaks, Ca. 91360

Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Palisades High School

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) Los Angeles County Animal Services Accepting large animals ( at capacity )



Animal Shelters

*Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters EXCEPT Palisades Charter*

The Humane Society of Ventura County Dogs, Cats, Horses, and other domesticated animals – 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA 93023 (805) 646-6505

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (call to check capacity (805) 388-4258) Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 (space for small animals)

Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341 (space for small animals)

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity) Los Angeles County Animal Services

Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity) Los Angeles County Animal Services

Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real Accepting large animals

Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real

If you need large animal assistance, please call (818) 991-0071, or (805) 388-4258.

School Closures

Pepperdine to close its Malibu and Calabasas campuses through the Thanksgiving holiday period. Classes resume on Nov. 26.

All schools in Malibu closed through Nov. 16, according to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

California State University Channel Islands classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Cal Lutheran’s classes resume Monday at its Thousand Oaks, Woodland Hills, Oxnard and Berkley campuses, but classes at the Westlake Village Center will moved to the Thousand Oaks campus.

The following Ventura County districts and schools will be closed through Thanksgiving. For the latest Ventura County school closure information click here: Bridges Charter School in Thousand Oaks Conejo Valley Unified School District Dean Triggs School in Thousand Oaks Las Virgenes Unified School District MATES Charter School in Thousand Oaks Oak Park Unified School District

For Ventura County Community College District Closures, please check their website at www.vcccd.edu

Donations

