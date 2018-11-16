Comments
Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Evacuation Repopulation:
The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:
- Calabasas – portions have been repopulated
- Malibu – portions of Malibu have been repopulated to residents only.
- Lake Sherwood
- Hidden Valley
- Camarillo Springs (Hill Fire)
- California State University Channel Islands (Hill Fire)
- Dos Vientos (Hill Fire)
- Vallecito Trailer Park (Hill Fire)
- Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)
- Bell Canyon – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)
- Thousand Oaks – South of Highway 101, east of S. Westlake Blvd. to the Ventura/L.A. County Line
- Thousand Oaks – all areas north of Highway 101, including North Ranch and Oak Park
- Thousand Oaks /Newbury Park – all areas south of Highway 101, north of Potrero Road and west of Westlake Blvd.
- Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch
CLICK HERE TO CHECK IF MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS HAVE BEEN LIFTED FOR YOUR HOME
Mandatory Evacuations
- Toganga Canyon
- Monte Nido
- Malibu Lake
- The region bordered in the east by Las Posas Rd and South of Potrero Rd to the Pacific Coast Highway and L.A.-Ventura County Line.
- White Stallion Rd. north of Potrero Rd.
- South of Carbon Canyon & North of Tuna Canyon just North of PCH.
Real-Time Evacuation Map
Road Closures
- Southbound traffic on Westlake Blvd. at Potrero Rd.
- Westlake Blvd. at Carlisle Rd.
- PCH is closed at Las Posas Rd to the L.A.-Ventura County Line. Includes the following:
- Pacific Coast Highway at Las Posas Road (Access for residents only)
- La Jolla Beach at PCH
- Yerba Buena at Ellice Street
- Yellow Hill Road at PCH
- Ventura/LA County Line
- Big Sycamore Canyon Road at Potrero Road
- Deer Creek Road at PCH
- Yerba Buena at Camp Hess Kramer
- Sycamore Cove at PCH
- Westlake Blvd. is closed Southbound from Potrero Rd.
- S. Las Virgenes from Mulholland
- S. Kanan at Malibu View Dr.
- W. Mulholland from Cornell Rd.
- Cold Canyon Rd. from Mulholland
- Everything is closed South of Mulholland Hwy & West of Cornell Rd.
- S. Stunt Rd. from Mulholland
- S. Topanga Canyon from Mulholland
- Northbound Topanga Canyon from PCH
- Southbound Topanga at View Ridge
- LA County public works has closed Chesebro Road at the bridge between Driver Ave and Balkins due to the bridge being damaged during the fire.
Evacuation Centers
- California Lutheran University – Gilbert Sport & Fitness Center (Small Gymnasium) 130 Overton Ct. Thousand Oaks, Ca. 91360
- Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
- Palisades High School
- Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
- Los Angeles County Animal Services
- Accepting large animals (at capacity)
Animal Shelters
*Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters EXCEPT Palisades Charter*
- The Humane Society of Ventura County
- Dogs, Cats, Horses, and other domesticated animals – 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA 93023
- (805) 646-6505
- Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (call to check capacity (805) 388-4258)
- Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 (space for small animals)
- Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
- Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
- Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341 (space for small animals)
- Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)
- Los Angeles County Animal Services
- Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)
- Los Angeles County Animal Services
- Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real
- Accepting large animals
If you need large animal assistance, please call (818) 991-0071, or (805) 388-4258.
School Closures
- Pepperdine to close its Malibu and Calabasas campuses through the Thanksgiving holiday period. Classes resume on Nov. 26.
- All schools in Malibu closed through Nov. 16, according to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.
- California State University Channel Islands classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
- Cal Lutheran’s classes resume Monday at its Thousand Oaks, Woodland Hills, Oxnard and Berkley campuses, but classes at the Westlake Village Center will moved to the Thousand Oaks campus.
- The following Ventura County districts and schools will be closed through Thanksgiving. For the latest Ventura County school closure information click here:
- Bridges Charter School in Thousand Oaks
- Conejo Valley Unified School District
- Dean Triggs School in Thousand Oaks
- Las Virgenes Unified School District
- MATES Charter School in Thousand Oaks
- Oak Park Unified School District
- For Ventura County Community College District Closures, please check their website at www.vcccd.edu
Donations
If you would like to help Woolsey Fire victims, officials urge monetary donations to local non-profits, such as:
- Red Cross : http://redcross.org
- LA United Way : http://unitedwayla.org
- L.A. County Animal Care Foundation: http://lacountyanimals.org
- Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation: http://www.lacfdf.org
- LAFD Foundation: http://supportlafd.org/donate