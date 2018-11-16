  • KCAL9On Air

Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Evacuation Repopulation:

The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:

  • Calabasas – portions have been repopulated
  • Malibu – portions of Malibu have been repopulated to residents only.
  • Lake Sherwood
  • Hidden Valley
  • Camarillo Springs (Hill Fire)
  • California State University Channel Islands (Hill Fire)
  • Dos Vientos (Hill Fire)
  • Vallecito Trailer Park (Hill Fire)
  • Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)
  • Bell Canyon – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)
  • Thousand Oaks – South of Highway 101, east of S. Westlake Blvd. to the Ventura/L.A. County Line
  • Thousand Oaks – all areas north of Highway 101, including North Ranch and Oak Park
  • Thousand Oaks /Newbury Park – all areas south of Highway 101, north of Potrero Road and west of Westlake Blvd.
  • Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch

CLICK HERE TO CHECK IF MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS HAVE BEEN LIFTED FOR YOUR HOME

Mandatory Evacuations

  • Toganga Canyon
  • Monte Nido
  • Malibu Lake
  • The region bordered in the east by Las Posas Rd and South of Potrero Rd to the Pacific Coast Highway and L.A.-Ventura County Line.
  • White Stallion Rd. north of Potrero Rd.
  • South of Carbon Canyon & North of Tuna Canyon just North of PCH.

Real-Time Evacuation Map

Road Closures

  • Southbound traffic on Westlake Blvd. at Potrero Rd.
  • Westlake Blvd. at Carlisle Rd.
  • PCH is closed at Las Posas Rd to the L.A.-Ventura County Line. Includes the following:
    • Pacific Coast Highway at Las Posas Road (Access for residents only)
    • La Jolla Beach at PCH
    • Yerba Buena at Ellice Street
    • Yellow Hill Road at PCH
    • Ventura/LA County Line
    • Big Sycamore Canyon Road at Potrero Road
    • Deer Creek Road at PCH
    • Yerba Buena at Camp Hess Kramer
    • Sycamore Cove at PCH
  • Westlake Blvd. is closed Southbound from Potrero Rd.
  •  S. Las Virgenes from Mulholland
  •  S. Kanan at Malibu View Dr.
  •  W. Mulholland from Cornell Rd.
  •  Cold Canyon Rd. from Mulholland
  •  Everything is closed South of Mulholland Hwy & West of Cornell Rd.
  •  S. Stunt Rd. from Mulholland
  •  S. Topanga Canyon from Mulholland
  •  Northbound Topanga Canyon from PCH
  •  Southbound Topanga at View Ridge
  • LA County public works has closed Chesebro Road at the bridge between Driver Ave and Balkins due to the bridge being damaged during the fire.

Evacuation Centers

  • California Lutheran University – Gilbert Sport & Fitness Center  (Small Gymnasium) 130 Overton Ct. Thousand Oaks, Ca. 91360
  • Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
  • Palisades High School
  • Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
    • Los Angeles County Animal Services
    • Accepting large animals (at capacity)

Animal Shelters

*Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters EXCEPT Palisades Charter*

  • The Humane Society of Ventura County
    • Dogs, Cats, Horses, and other domesticated animals – 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA 93023
    • (805) 646-6505
  • Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (call to check capacity (805) 388-4258)
    • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 (space for small animals)
  • Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
    • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
  • Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341 (space for small animals)
  • Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)
    • Los Angeles County Animal Services
  • Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)
    • Los Angeles County Animal Services
  • Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real
    • Accepting large animals

If you need large animal assistance, please call (818) 991-0071, or (805) 388-4258.

School Closures

  • Pepperdine to close its Malibu and Calabasas campuses through the Thanksgiving holiday period. Classes resume on Nov. 26.
  • All schools in Malibu closed through Nov. 16, according to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.
  • California State University Channel Islands classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
  • Cal Lutheran’s classes resume Monday at its Thousand Oaks, Woodland Hills, Oxnard and Berkley campuses, but classes at the Westlake Village Center will moved to the Thousand Oaks campus.
  • The following Ventura County districts and schools will be closed through Thanksgiving. For the latest Ventura County school closure information click here:
    • Bridges Charter School in Thousand Oaks
    • Conejo Valley Unified School District
    • Dean Triggs School in Thousand Oaks
    • Las Virgenes Unified School District
    • MATES Charter School in Thousand Oaks
    • Oak Park Unified School District
  • For Ventura County Community College District Closures, please check their website at www.vcccd.edu

Donations

If you would like to help Woolsey Fire victims, officials urge monetary donations to local non-profits, such as:

