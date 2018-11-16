THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Thousand Oaks is still recovering from two tragedies: a mass shooting and a devastating fire.

On Friday night, the community gathered for a charity event for victims of the Borderline shooting and the Woolsey Fire, with volunteers showing victims an outpouring of love and support.

The banquet dinner featured food from restaurants in the area. Volunteers say they were overwhelmed by the amount of people who came to show their support.

“It’s tragic, and we’ve just been emotionally flooded with so many stories this week of those wanting to come to this event, and there will never be words for what this community has gone through this past week,” organizer Emma Capretta said.

“Every single person we talk to wanted to help,” organizer Jessica Lopez added. “Every single person wanted an outlet and felt helpless. When we had an initial conversation and had a little idea to have a small dinner with whoever would come we had no idea how many people would just jump in to help, and how many people needed to be here.”

Organizers say they just want to help people in the community heal from a week of tragedy and unimaginable pain.