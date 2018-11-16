SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 38-year-old man was charged Friday with multiple felonies stemming from an explosion at a Orange County condominium complex.

Kevin Sean Welch was arrested Wednesday after authorities responded to a condo in the 12700 block of Newport Avenue in an unincorporated area of Tustin, Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

When deputies arrived, they saw that a a terra-cotta “chiminea” had been blown apart in Welch’s yard, with a piece of shrapnel landing in a neighbor’s yard, Braun said. A pipe bomb was also allegedly spotted at the scene.

Welch was charged Friday with three counts of possession of a destructive device or explosives in or near private residences, two counts of use of a destructive device with the intent to injure, and single counts each of intent to unlawfully make a destructive device and possession of unregistered dangerous fireworks, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of fireworks without a permit.

He’s being held on $1 million bail.