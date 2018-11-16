  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pipe Bomb, Tustin

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 38-year-old man was charged Friday with multiple felonies stemming from an explosion at a Orange County condominium complex.

Kevin Sean Welch was arrested Wednesday after authorities responded to a condo in the 12700 block of Newport Avenue in an unincorporated area of Tustin, Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

When deputies arrived, they saw that a a terra-cotta “chiminea” had been blown apart in Welch’s yard, with a piece of shrapnel landing in a neighbor’s yard, Braun said. A pipe bomb was also allegedly spotted at the scene.tustin OC Man Charged With Multiple Felonies Linked To Condo Complex Explosion

Welch was charged Friday with three counts of possession of a destructive device or explosives in or near private residences, two counts of use of a destructive device with the intent to injure, and single counts each of intent to unlawfully make a destructive device and possession of unregistered dangerous fireworks, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of fireworks without a permit.

He’s being held on $1 million bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s