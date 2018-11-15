LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo broke his right hand Wednesday night during the Lakers 126-117 win over the Blazers at Staples Center.

Head coach Luke Walton said the injury happened while Rondo was making a steal in the fourth quarter.

“He broke his hand,” Walton said in a post-game news conference. “Fractured, broke – I’ll give you details later.”

He will be sidelined for at least a few weeks, Walton said.

🎥 Luke Walton talks about Rondo breaking his hand, and congratulates LeBron James on moving up the NBA all-time points list. pic.twitter.com/OCxYy4UHeK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 15, 2018

Rondo had been back on the roster for just a few of weeks after being suspended without pay in October for an on-court fight with the Houston Rockets’ Chris Paul.

