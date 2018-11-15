LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A group of preschoolers at a downtown education center sang songs Thursday morning, unaware of who would soon walk through the door.

“We have a special visitor today…She’s our former first lady of the United States,” one staff member told the class.

While they didn’t know immediately who she was, she made sure they knew exactly why she came to visit them at Para Los Niños Tina and Rick Caruso Early Education Center.

“Aren’t you special? Everybody here is special, right? You know that, right? Well, that’s why I’m here,” Mrs. Obama said.

She made the surprise stop at the school in the midst of her national book tour.

“How many people like to read? I like to read. I just wrote a book and I brought you guys some books.”

She read to the students then invited the children to pick out three books to take home to read.

“Lighting the fire for reading, and showing how important it is, and being so engaging,” said Drew Furedi, president and CEO of Para Los Niños.

She then gave each of the 4-year-olds and teachers a hug.

“I feel proud that we serve so many families, and the low-income families. And we do the best we can, and having her over here is like, proud, somebody that really cares about us,” said teacher Silvia Fuentes.

The visit ended with a group picture, capturing a moment most will never forget.

Mrs. Obama heads to The Forum in Inglewood for a signing for her new book “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama.”