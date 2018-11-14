LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Southland family is urging federal authorities to investigate the murder of a 27-year-old Hermosa Beach man while he was on vacation in Mexico.
Family members say 27-year-old Taylor Kristopher Meyer was brutally stabbed to death last week while celebrating a friend’s birthday in Playa del Carmen.
Meyer’s cousin, Jordan Flye, says Meyer was killed over “his shoes, wallet, and some pocket change”.
While details remain sketchy, Meyer was reportedly killed near a park in Playa del Carmen after an altercation. Local news reports initially claimed drugs were found on the victim’s person, but that has not been corroborated by U.S. officials.
Meyer’s family is asking the FBI to conduct a full investigation into his death and warning any Americans with plans to travel to Mexico to remain vigilant.
Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren posted a photo with Meyer on her Instagram page, saying, “I didn’t know Taylor well but I do know he loved God, his President and his country.”
Please read. This wonderful man standing next to me is Taylor Meyer. He was stabbed and killed just days ago while celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. He was attacked, robbed and left to die. The Mexican authorities are giving his family little to no information and the media is JUST NOW reporting Taylor was an American. Why? They don’t want to scare off tourists. If it can happen to a happy-go-lucky American guy from Hermosa Beach, it can happen to anyone. I didn’t know Taylor well but I do know he loved God, his President and his country. Rest In Peace, Taylor. #GodBless #WeMissYou #TeamTomi
A memorial service for Meyer is set for Saturday at Purpose Church in Pomona. Family members have also set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to bring Meyer’s body back home.