PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — With Pacific Coast Highway indefinitely closed due to the Woolsey Fire, the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades will stay closed until at least Thanksgiving Day.

Both the villa and the Getty Center, which is located alongside the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles, are safe from the fire. But with no timeline for reopening evacuation zones in Malibu or PCH, the Getty Villa will stay closed, according to Getty’s Lisa Lapin.

Because PCH will likely be needed for disaster recovery efforts, the Getty Villa will remain closed to the public until further notice, and at least through Thanksgiving Day.

Both museums are safe and the art and archives secure, Lapin said.

Getty officials said Saturday that the villa is being used as a place for fire crews to rest and recover.