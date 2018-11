GARDENA (CBSLA) – A motorcycle officer and a teen girl were injured in a collision in Harbor City Wednesday morning.

The collision between a car and motorcycle occurred at 7:49 a.m. in the 23800 block of South Western Avenue.

A 35-year-old Gardena police officer and a 17-year-old girl were rushed to local hospital with unknown injuries.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed. Los Angeles police are investigating.