STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – CBS2 and KCAL9 teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams and the United Way to help raise money for victims of the massive fires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and what ensued was nothing short of amazing.

More than $1 million was raised in the day-long fundraiser, which ends at 11 p.m.

Celebrities including Robin Thicke, Stephanie Weir, Pauley Perrette, Heather Tom and John McCook helped out at our phone bank, along with Galaxy player Daniel Steres, and Rams legends Eric Dickerson and Jackie Slater.

CBSLA would like to thank everyone who has donated so far. If you haven’t yet, there’s still time to donate. Call 818-821-1080 or text “2018fires” to 41444.

A special thank you all of our volunteers, as well as the Annenberg Foundation, Dole Food Company, Edison International, IBM, JPMorgan Chase, Sikand Foundation and 21st Century Fox for their generous donations.

Click here for information on ways to other ways to help those impacted by the fires through housing assistance, care for animals and more.

The devastating Woolsey Fire has destroyed hundreds of homes and killed at least two people while the Hill Fire has scorched thousands of acres nearby.