TUSTIN (CBSLA) – An Orange County neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday after reports of a possible explosion at a home near Tustin, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 9 a.m. to the home in the 12700 block of Newport Avenue in an unincorporated area near Tustin, according to Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

A 38-year-old man who lived at the location told deputies of a “loud explosion, but he wasn’t being very forthcoming with deputies,” Braun said.

Investigators later spotted a potentially explosive device, leading to the evacuations of nearby homes, including residents of four condos, according to Braun.

The man was later detained.

Authorities told CBSLA’s Michele Gile the incident could be linked to other recent small explosions in Tustin.

A bomb squad was brought in to examine the device.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Wire services contributed to this report.)