Woolsey And Hill Fires: How You Can Help

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CBS2 and KCAL9 are teaming up with the Los Angeles Rams and the United Way to help raise money for victims of the recent fires in Ventura and L.A. counties. The devastating Woolsey Fire has destroyed hundreds of homes and killed at least two people, and the Hill Fire has scorched thousands of acres nearby.

CBSLA is holding a day-long fundraiser Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can donate now at cbsla.com/cbslahelps.

Here are some other ways to help victims of these devastating fires:

GENERAL DONATIONS: Donations to fire victims can be also made through the Red Cross and the California Fire Foundation.

DEALS: Shake Shack is donating all of its proceeds from its Westlake Village location today to support the Ventura County Community Foundation, which also accepts direct donations. Rescue workers, police and firefighters in Thousand Oaks can get free meals at that location all week.

Our hearts are with our California community. 💚 pic.twitter.com/idecnq6D6B — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) November 12, 2018

DONATIONS FOR ANIMALS: The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is seeking donations to pay for food, shelter and medical care for dogs, cats, horses and other displaced animals.

HOTLINE: Those looking for information on family or friends can call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.

HOUSING: Those with available housing in the area who want to make their home available can do so through Airbnb.