SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A young man is dead and another is in the hospital after a fight with teenagers turned into a stabbing in Santa Ana and now police are looking for clues and more witnesses.

Just as Darren McDaniel was leaving his Santa Ana office Tuesday he says he saw a bizarre scene in the parking lot.

“Five or six kids were beating up on one kid in the parking lot,” said McDaniel. “The owner came out yelled at them and told them to leave.”

McDaniel says minutes later a few hundred feet away he saw an ambulance pull up.

Police say the group of teenage boys stabbed two others they were fighting with.

A teenage boy was transported to a local hospital with stab wounds. A young man died from his injuries.

Tuesday night a police dog was searching the area for a murder weapon or anything that would lead to a scent to track the suspects.

Witnesses say the headquarters for a local foster care organization and a rehab and recovery center are just feet from where the fight started at 5 p.m.

“We had many problems. When the new owners came in three months ago there was nothing but kids walking back and forth, checking doors, having issues,” said McDaniel. “It was an issue so they immediately put the fence up.”

Police are taking a good look at security tape and hoping for more clues.

“We are collecting evidence,” said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, Santa Ana Police. “Talking to the witnesses who did stick around. We believe there are people who saw this that did not. We’d like them to come forward.”