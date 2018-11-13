MALIBU (CBSLA) – Residents affected by the Woolsey Fire and other wildfires across California can qualify for tax relief under the federal government’s major disaster declaration for the state, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday.

The tax-relief program is available to affected residents in Los Angeles, Ventura and Butte counties.

The emergency declaration will give residential or business taxpayers additional time for select tax filings due before April 30, 2019. The deadline for such filings — such as individual tax returns and payments normally due on April 15 and estimated tax payments due on Jan. 15 and April 15 – will be extended to April 30, 2019.

The IRS will also waive penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits as long as the deposits are made by Nov. 23.

Affected taxpayers are automatically identified within the covered disaster area, but affected taxpayers who live or have a business outside the area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227.

Those who wish to help those affected by the fires can find information on donations, housing assistance, care for animals and more here.

