SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Local, state and federal agencies recently inspected the Santa Susana Field Laboratory and say that the nuclear Superfund site was not impacted by the Woolsey Fire.

The U.S. Department of Energy, its contractors and the California Department of Toxic Substances Control inspected the site on Sunday, Nov. 11 and determined that Area IV and the Northern Buffer Zone was untouched by the fire.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also performed an assessment of the site and found “no discernible level of radiation in the tested area.”

For decades starting in the 1940s the U.S. government conducted rocket testing, nuclear reactor testing and liquid metal research at Santa Susana.

There was a series of nuclear accidents at the site including the worst nuclear meltdown in American history in 1959.