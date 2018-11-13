MALIBU (CBSLA) — A foal and a pair of alpacas are alive and well, thanks to humans getting them out of the path of the deadly Woolsey Fire.

Thousands of animals – including horses, donkeys, bulls, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and other pets – had to be evacuated as the wind-driven Woolsey Fire bore down on Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Oak Park, Malibu and Calabasas.

In the chaos, a horse was in the middle of giving birth at White Cloud Ranch in Malibu when it came time to evacuate. The mare and three other horses were loaded into a three-horse trailer, along with a rescuer who sat in the back of a truck under blankets with the newborn foal.

Both mom and baby were checked once they got to safety, and the foal has since been named “Spark” because he was born in the middle of a wildfire.

Elsewhere in the giant Woolsey burn area, Jim Vickers said he found several alpacas penned up on a property near his home. Six had died, but he and his wife worked with firefighters to get the two survivors into his truck.

The alpacas are now safe at Pierce College, and the Vickers say they plan to eventually adopt them.