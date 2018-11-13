SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A McDonald’s customer who was allegedly upset about her order is accused of assaulting an employee in Santa Ana.

Police say a Hispanic woman in her 20s entered from the employee back door of the McDonald’s restaurant on the 1500 block of North Bristol around 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 and asked for ketchup.

When she was confronted by the store manager, the woman become combative and “pushed, punched, and choked” the victim, police said.

At one point in the surveillance video, an employee is seen handing a customer’s order through the drive-thru window as the two women tussled nearby.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair, approx. 20-25 years old, wearing a pink shirt and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to combat Santa Ana police at (714)245-8647 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.