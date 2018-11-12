WOOLSEY FIRE:177+ Homes Destroyed, 265,000 Evacuated
Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Evacuation Repopulation:

The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:

  • Agoura Hills – All evacuation orders lifted
  • Camarillo Springs (Hill Fire)
  • California State University Channel Islands (Hill Fire)
  • Dos Vientos (Hill Fire)
  • Vallecito Trailer Park (Hill Fire)
  • Newbury Park – South of Highway 101 to Lynn Road, between Reino Road and Lynn Road (Woolsey Fire)
  • Thousand Oaks – East of Highway 23 to Erbes Road and north from Thousand Oaks Blvd to Sunset Hills Blvd (Woolsey Fire)
  • Thousand Oaks – West of Highway 23 between East Olsen Road and Sunset Hills Blvd (Woolsey Fire)
  • Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch (Woolsey Fire)
  • Westlake Village – North of 101 Freeway
  • Oak Park
  • North Ranch

Mandatory Evacuations

  • Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)
  • South Coast – All areas outlined on map above (Hill Fire)
  • Bell Canyon – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)
  • East of Las Posas Rd and South of Potrero Rd to Hwy 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) and County Line
  • Lake Sherwood and Hidden Valley – all areas
  • Malibu- Entire city plus areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County border to Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon, southward to the ocean
  • Malibu Lake – entire community
  • Hidden Hills- Entire community – residents urged to take Valley Circle Boulevard towards Chatsworth
  • West Hills – west of Valley Circle Blvd. to Ventura Co. line between Roscoe and Vanowen
  • Calabasas – Entire city
  • Monte Nido/ Topanga – Entire community
  • Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to Pacific Coast Highway
  • Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon east to Decker Canyon and west to Malibu/PCH
  • Bell Canyon- Entire community
  • South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23
  • South of Highway 101, east of Reino Road, north of Potrero Road, East to the Los Angeles/Ventura County Line
  • West Hills, west of Valley Circle Boulevard with border to the north at Roscoe Boulevard and to the south at Vanowen Street.
  • Thousand Oaks – Thousand Oaks Boulevard north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23
  • West of Highway 23, south of Olsen Road, north to Pederson Road

Road Closures

  • Pacific Coast Highway (Highway 1) from Las Posas to Ventura County Line closed
  • Topanga Canyon Blvd. (SR-27) closed from Mulholland to PCH
  • 101 Freeway open; however, all offramps from Las Virgenes to Valley Circle remain closed
  • Circle Blvd.
  • Potrero Rd. at Wendy Dr.
  • Potrero Rd. between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.
  • Kanan Rd. Between Westlake Bl. and Lindero Canyon Rd.
  • Westlake Blvd. at Potrero Rd.
  • Westlake Blvd. at Carlisle Rd.
  • Bell Canyon Rd. at Valley Circle Blvd.
  • Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.
  • Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.
  • Falling Star Ave. at Kanan Rd.
  • Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.

Evacuation Centers

  • Camarillo Community Center – 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, CA 93010. Accepting small animals.
  • Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320. Accepting small animals.
  • Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
  • Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
  • Thousand Oaks Community Center – 2525 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 (closed)
  • Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063 No animals accepted
  • Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
  • Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
  • Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
  • Los Angeles County Animal Services Accepting large animals (at capacity)

Animal Shelters

*Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters EXCEPT Palisades Charter*

  • Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity)
  • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
  • Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
  • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Accepting small animals
  • Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341 Accepting small animals
  • Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)
  • Los Angeles County Animal Services Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)
  • Los Angeles County Animal Services Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real Accepting large animals
  • The Humane Society of Ventura County
  • Dogs, Cats, Horses, and other domesticated animals – 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA 93023, (805) 646-6505

If you need large animal assistance, please call (818) 991-0071, or (805) 388-4258.

School Closures

  • Pepperdine to close its Malibu and Calabasas campuses through the Thanksgiving holiday period. Classes resume on Nov. 26.
  • All schools in Malibu closed through Nov. 16, according to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.
  • California State University Channel Islands classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
  • Cal Lutheran’s classes resume Monday at its Thousand Oaks, Woodland Hills, Oxnard and Berkley campuses, but classes at the Westlake Village Center will moved to the Thousand Oaks campus.
  • For Ventura County Community College District Closures, please check their website at www.vcccd.edu
  • For Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas campuses), please check their website at emergency.pepperdine.edu
  • For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website www.vcoe.org
