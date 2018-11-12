Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Evacuation Repopulation:

The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:

Agoura Hills – All evacuation orders lifted

Camarillo Springs (Hill Fire)

California State University Channel Islands (Hill Fire)

Dos Vientos (Hill Fire)

Vallecito Trailer Park (Hill Fire)

Newbury Park – South of Highway 101 to Lynn Road, between Reino Road and Lynn Road (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks – East of Highway 23 to Erbes Road and north from Thousand Oaks Blvd to Sunset Hills Blvd (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks – West of Highway 23 between East Olsen Road and Sunset Hills Blvd (Woolsey Fire)

Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch (Woolsey Fire)

Westlake Village – North of 101 Freeway

Oak Park

North Ranch

Mandatory Evacuations

Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)

South Coast – All areas outlined on map above (Hill Fire)

Bell Canyon – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)

East of Las Posas Rd and South of Potrero Rd to Hwy 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) and County Line

Lake Sherwood and Hidden Valley – all areas

Malibu- Entire city plus areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County border to Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon, southward to the ocean

Malibu Lake – entire community

Hidden Hills- Entire community – residents urged to take Valley Circle Boulevard towards Chatsworth

West Hills – west of Valley Circle Blvd. to Ventura Co. line between Roscoe and Vanowen

Calabasas – Entire city

Monte Nido/ Topanga – Entire community

Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to Pacific Coast Highway

Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon east to Decker Canyon and west to Malibu/PCH

Bell Canyon- Entire community

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Road, north of Potrero Road, East to the Los Angeles/Ventura County Line

West Hills, west of Valley Circle Boulevard with border to the north at Roscoe Boulevard and to the south at Vanowen Street.

Thousand Oaks – Thousand Oaks Boulevard north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23

West of Highway 23, south of Olsen Road, north to Pederson Road

Road Closures

Pacific Coast Highway (Highway 1) from Las Posas to Ventura County Line closed

Topanga Canyon Blvd. (SR-27) closed from Mulholland to PCH

101 Freeway open; however, all offramps from Las Virgenes to Valley Circle remain closed

Circle Blvd.

Potrero Rd. at Wendy Dr.

Potrero Rd. between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.

Kanan Rd. Between Westlake Bl. and Lindero Canyon Rd.

Westlake Blvd. at Potrero Rd.

Westlake Blvd. at Carlisle Rd.

Bell Canyon Rd. at Valley Circle Blvd.

Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.

Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.

Falling Star Ave. at Kanan Rd.

Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.

Evacuation Centers

Camarillo Community Center – 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, CA 93010. Accepting small animals.

Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320. Accepting small animals.

Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)

Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)

Thousand Oaks Community Center – 2525 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 (closed)

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063 No animals accepted

Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)

Los Angeles County Animal Services Accepting large animals (at capacity)

Animal Shelters

*Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters EXCEPT Palisades Charter*

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity)

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341 Accepting small animals

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)

Los Angeles County Animal Services Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)

Los Angeles County Animal Services Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real Accepting large animals

The Humane Society of Ventura County

Dogs, Cats, Horses, and other domesticated animals – 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA 93023, (805) 646-6505

If you need large animal assistance, please call (818) 991-0071, or (805) 388-4258.

School Closures