Comments
Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Evacuation Repopulation:
The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:
- Agoura Hills – All evacuation orders lifted
- Camarillo Springs (Hill Fire)
- California State University Channel Islands (Hill Fire)
- Dos Vientos (Hill Fire)
- Vallecito Trailer Park (Hill Fire)
- Newbury Park – South of Highway 101 to Lynn Road, between Reino Road and Lynn Road (Woolsey Fire)
- Thousand Oaks – East of Highway 23 to Erbes Road and north from Thousand Oaks Blvd to Sunset Hills Blvd (Woolsey Fire)
- Thousand Oaks – West of Highway 23 between East Olsen Road and Sunset Hills Blvd (Woolsey Fire)
- Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch (Woolsey Fire)
- Westlake Village – North of 101 Freeway
- Oak Park
- North Ranch
Mandatory Evacuations
- Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)
- South Coast – All areas outlined on map above (Hill Fire)
- Bell Canyon – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)
- East of Las Posas Rd and South of Potrero Rd to Hwy 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) and County Line
- Lake Sherwood and Hidden Valley – all areas
- Malibu- Entire city plus areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County border to Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon, southward to the ocean
- Malibu Lake – entire community
- Hidden Hills- Entire community – residents urged to take Valley Circle Boulevard towards Chatsworth
- West Hills – west of Valley Circle Blvd. to Ventura Co. line between Roscoe and Vanowen
- Calabasas – Entire city
- Monte Nido/ Topanga – Entire community
- Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to Pacific Coast Highway
- Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon east to Decker Canyon and west to Malibu/PCH
- Bell Canyon- Entire community
- South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23
- South of Highway 101, east of Reino Road, north of Potrero Road, East to the Los Angeles/Ventura County Line
- West Hills, west of Valley Circle Boulevard with border to the north at Roscoe Boulevard and to the south at Vanowen Street.
- Thousand Oaks – Thousand Oaks Boulevard north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23
- West of Highway 23, south of Olsen Road, north to Pederson Road
Road Closures
- Pacific Coast Highway (Highway 1) from Las Posas to Ventura County Line closed
- Topanga Canyon Blvd. (SR-27) closed from Mulholland to PCH
- 101 Freeway open; however, all offramps from Las Virgenes to Valley Circle remain closed
- Circle Blvd.
- Potrero Rd. at Wendy Dr.
- Potrero Rd. between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.
- Kanan Rd. Between Westlake Bl. and Lindero Canyon Rd.
- Westlake Blvd. at Potrero Rd.
- Westlake Blvd. at Carlisle Rd.
- Bell Canyon Rd. at Valley Circle Blvd.
- Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.
- Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.
- Falling Star Ave. at Kanan Rd.
- Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.
Evacuation Centers
- Camarillo Community Center – 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, CA 93010. Accepting small animals.
- Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320. Accepting small animals.
- Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
- Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
- Thousand Oaks Community Center – 2525 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 (closed)
- Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063 No animals accepted
- Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
- Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
- Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
- Los Angeles County Animal Services Accepting large animals (at capacity)
Animal Shelters
*Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters EXCEPT Palisades Charter*
- Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity)
- Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
- Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
- Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Accepting small animals
- Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341 Accepting small animals
- Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)
- Los Angeles County Animal Services Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)
- Los Angeles County Animal Services Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real Accepting large animals
- The Humane Society of Ventura County
- Dogs, Cats, Horses, and other domesticated animals – 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA 93023, (805) 646-6505
If you need large animal assistance, please call (818) 991-0071, or (805) 388-4258.
School Closures
- Pepperdine to close its Malibu and Calabasas campuses through the Thanksgiving holiday period. Classes resume on Nov. 26.
- All schools in Malibu closed through Nov. 16, according to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.
- California State University Channel Islands classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
- Cal Lutheran’s classes resume Monday at its Thousand Oaks, Woodland Hills, Oxnard and Berkley campuses, but classes at the Westlake Village Center will moved to the Thousand Oaks campus.
- For Ventura County Community College District Closures, please check their website at www.vcccd.edu
- For Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas campuses), please check their website at emergency.pepperdine.edu
- For Ventura County School Closures, please check the Ventura County Office of Education website www.vcoe.org