Woolsey And Hill Fires: How You Can Help

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southern Californians were reeling from two devastating fires that have burned down homes, ripped through nature and caused chaos throughout the Southland.

As of Monday evening, the blaze – which broke out Thursday afternoon – had burned 91,572 acres and was 20 percent contained, according to CAL Fire. The total number of structures threatened remained at about 57,000. An estimated 265,000 people had been forced to flee at the fire’s height. At last word, 149,000 people remained under evacuation orders.

Many parts of Malibu, Calabasas, Bell Canyon, Hidden Hills, Liberty Canyon and Topanga Canyon remained under mandatory evacuation Monday.

Re-population had begun for parts of Agoura Hills and Westlake Village – for areas just north of the 101 Freeway – along with Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Oak Park, North Ranch, Newbury Park and Wood Ranch.

The number of structures destroyed is estimated at 370, per CAL Fire, with hundreds more considered likely once the tally is finalized. Full containment was expected by Saturday. Two people have died and three firefighters have been injured battling the blaze. The nature of their injuries were not confirmed.

While the exponentially larger Woolsey Fire ripped through Thousand Oaks and Malibu, firefighters continued Monday to make progress on the Hill Fire in nearby Newbury Park.

The Hill Fire, which scorched 4,531 acres, was 80 percent contained as of Monday, according to CAL Fire.

Here’s how you can help amid the devastating wildfires:

GENERAL DONATIONS: Donations to fire victims can be made through the Red Cross, the United Way and the California Fire Foundation.

DONATIONS FOR ANIMALS: The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is seeking donations to pay for food, shelter and medical care for dogs, cats, horses and other displaced animals.

HOTLINE: Those looking for information on family or friends can call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.

HOUSING: Those with available housing in the area who want to make their home available can do so through Airbnb.

CBS2 and KCAL9 are teaming up with the Los Angeles Rams and the United Way for a day-long fundraiser Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help raise money for victims.

Find more information here.