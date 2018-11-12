LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Lakers and the Rams paid tribute Sunday before their respective games to the victims of the Borderline Bar shooting and the thousands affected by the devastating Woolsey Fire.

Each member of the Los Angeles Lakers donned a black T-shirt that said “ENOUGH” on the front, and the name of each of the 12 victims printed on the back. Staples Center also broadcast the names on the screens above the court before the game.

“My prayers and my condolences to all the families that lost loved ones in such an act that none of us ever want to be a part of obviously, but never even want to hear about,” LeBron James said after the game.

The Lakers beat the Hawks 107-106 with a buzzer-beater block from Tyson Chandler.

The Rams and their fans observed a moment of silence to honor the victims of the shooting and those affected by the wildfire. The back-to-back tragedies have hit home for the Rams, whose practice facility is on the campus of Cal Lutheran, just a few minutes away from Borderline Bar & Grill, and within the Woolsey Fire burn area.

Rams players plan to auction off game-worn jerseys to benefit the Conejo Valley Victims Fund, and player Andrew Whitworth says he will donate his game check to the families who lost loved ones in the Borderline Bar shooting.

Heart broken this morning! I’m just sorry to those affected. I don’t have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!

🙏🏼! — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 8, 2018

The Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks, 36-31.