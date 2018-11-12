Ryan Mayer

The sound crews working NFL games have brought us plenty of joy over the years by capturing some of the words that quarterbacks use to change plays at the line of scrimmage. From Peyton Manning’s “Omaha” to Aaron Rodgers using “New York Bozo”, audible calls have been getting picked up on for years around the league. After Sunday, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is the talk of the Internet for one of the calls he made in the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On the Rams first drive of the game, Goff shouted out “Halle Berry” at the line of scrimmage on a 1st & 10 from their own 34. The call was picked up loud and clear on the field microphones.

Now, the call itself would have amused NFL Twitter enough, but the actress added more fun when she quote tweeted the above video asking the QB what the call was about.

After the Rams topped the Seahawks 36-31, Goff decided to make sure that the actress knew where the play call stands in his heart.

It’s my favorite play ever https://t.co/YLWi7c3DNE — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 12, 2018

Goff’s response then got plenty of reaction from the rest of the Twitter universe.

🙈🙈😂😂😂 — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 12, 2018

Shooters shoot lol pic.twitter.com/QMgCNYhn2Y — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 12, 2018

Goff and the Rams have a history of fun audible calls, but this one clearly got the most reaction. The bottom line? Jared Goff won the Internet on Sunday.