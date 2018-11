LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three people were hospitalized Monday night following a car crash near the L.A. Convention Center.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Wright St. near Venice Blvd. in downtown L.A.

L.A. City Fire Dept. first-responders cut one of three patients out of the truck. Three adult patients, ages 19 to 31, were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

LAPD is investigating the cause of the crash.